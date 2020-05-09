Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Godaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,842 shares of company stock worth $9,503,010. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

