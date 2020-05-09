Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $8.03. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 103,167 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $311.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

