Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $8.03. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 103,167 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $311.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wesdome Gold Mines Earns Neutral Rating from Pi Financial
Wesdome Gold Mines Earns Neutral Rating from Pi Financial
Scotiabank Boosts Winpak Price Target to C$53.00
Scotiabank Boosts Winpak Price Target to C$53.00
Sleep Country Canada PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
Sleep Country Canada PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 9.4% on Insider Buying Activity
Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 9.4% on Insider Buying Activity
Gates Industrial Stock Price Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade
Gates Industrial Stock Price Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade
UGI Shares Up 9.8% on Analyst Upgrade
UGI Shares Up 9.8% on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report