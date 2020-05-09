Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $125.58, but opened at $121.73. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial shares last traded at $124.22, with a volume of 37,705 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMP. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.11.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

