Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $125.58, but opened at $121.73. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial shares last traded at $124.22, with a volume of 37,705 shares changing hands.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMP. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.11.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.
About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.
