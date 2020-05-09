CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $17.81. CenterPoint Energy shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 890,434 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

