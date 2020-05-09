Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $61.50, but opened at $63.45. Lamar Advertising shares last traded at $65.38, with a volume of 37,576 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

