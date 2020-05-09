Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.26, but opened at $30.93. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 49,375,039 shares.

The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $6,776,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

