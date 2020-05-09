LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.28, but opened at $31.78. LYFT shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 7,697,711 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark raised shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LYFT from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. On average, analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

