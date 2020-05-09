Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.89, but opened at $35.09. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 63,197 shares.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NUS. DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $35,493,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after buying an additional 79,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 6.49%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.