IPG Photonics Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

Shares of IPGP opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.69. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average is $132.74.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.