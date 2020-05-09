Analysts Set Expectations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IDRA. ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 3,039,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $4,620,061.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 207,012 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

