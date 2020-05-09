Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

Get Exagen alerts:

NYSE XGN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Exagen has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Exagen from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.