Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

NYSE XGN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Exagen has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Exagen from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IPG Photonics Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
IPG Photonics Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Analysts Set Expectations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Exagen Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Exagen Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Starbucks Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows
Starbucks Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Cut by Piper Sandler
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Cut by Piper Sandler
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report