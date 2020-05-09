Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a media sentiment score of -4.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Starbucks’ score:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

