Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Piper Sandler currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $36.11 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. State Street Corp increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $215,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IPG Photonics Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
IPG Photonics Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Analysts Set Expectations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Exagen Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Exagen Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Starbucks Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows
Starbucks Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Cut by Piper Sandler
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Cut by Piper Sandler
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report