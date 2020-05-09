Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Piper Sandler currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $36.11 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. State Street Corp increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $215,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.