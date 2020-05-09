Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.82.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $161.01 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

