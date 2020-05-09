Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of IOVA opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 823,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,233,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 38,208 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

