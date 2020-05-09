IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for IAA in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get IAA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

NYSE IAA opened at $38.71 on Friday. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $305,890,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IAA by 277.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,619,000 after buying an additional 2,445,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,169,000 after buying an additional 1,554,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $57,933,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $53,575,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.