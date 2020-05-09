B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

JELD stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.