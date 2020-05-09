ICF International Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,552.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 213,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 938,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,956,000 after buying an additional 130,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

