Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

KFRC stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Kforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Kforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

