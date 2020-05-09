Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

