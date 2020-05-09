Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Iamgold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on Iamgold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.91.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Iamgold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 910,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Iamgold by 32.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 77,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 25,403,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 36.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

