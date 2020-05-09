Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IONS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $73.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.