Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SFM. Bank of America raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Shares of SFM opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.