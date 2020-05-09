Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Head-To-Head Review

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Devon Energy and Bonanza Creek Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 8 13 0 2.62 Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Devon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $19.86, suggesting a potential upside of 56.36%. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.64%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy -24.91% 7.81% 3.28% Bonanza Creek Energy 21.41% 7.38% 5.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Bonanza Creek Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $6.22 billion 0.78 -$355.00 million $1.38 9.20 Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 1.14 $67.07 million $3.24 5.32

Bonanza Creek Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy. Bonanza Creek Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Devon Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

