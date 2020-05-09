1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FLWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $22.44 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $190,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

