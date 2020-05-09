ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $83,782.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,624 shares in the company, valued at $377,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 453,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 171,081.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

