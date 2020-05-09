ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
In other ImmunoGen news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $83,782.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,624 shares in the company, valued at $377,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of IMGN stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.07.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.