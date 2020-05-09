Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.53. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 278,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,208.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,500.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Camping World by 22.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

