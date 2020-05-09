Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.