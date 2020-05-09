Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,285,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,824,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

