CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of CAMP opened at $6.92 on Friday. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $50,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

