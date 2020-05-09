Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BERY shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

