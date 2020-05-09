Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,279.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,819,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,187,000 after acquiring an additional 221,615 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,951,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,699,000 after acquiring an additional 132,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Store Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

