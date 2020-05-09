Financial Review: Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) versus Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -10.22% -14.17% -7.42% Livongo Health -32.34% -26.11% -14.13%

27.6% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Synacor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synacor and Livongo Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $121.85 million 0.40 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Livongo Health $170.20 million 30.80 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -53.43

Synacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Livongo Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Synacor and Livongo Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Livongo Health 0 1 13 0 2.93

Livongo Health has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.34%. Given Livongo Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than Synacor.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

