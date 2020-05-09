ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 22 by UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 22 price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 16.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 18.50.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.