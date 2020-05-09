ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 22 by UBS Group

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 22 price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 16.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 18.50.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ABB PT Set at CHF 22 by UBS Group
ABB PT Set at CHF 22 by UBS Group
Barrick Gold PT Raised to C$45.00
Barrick Gold PT Raised to C$45.00
Scotiabank Trims Air Canada Target Price to C$25.00
Scotiabank Trims Air Canada Target Price to C$25.00
Aurora Cannabis PT Set at C$2.00 by Pi Financial
Aurora Cannabis PT Set at C$2.00 by Pi Financial
National Bank Financial Boosts Alaris Royalty Price Target to C$9.00
National Bank Financial Boosts Alaris Royalty Price Target to C$9.00
Acadian Timber Price Target Cut to C$17.00
Acadian Timber Price Target Cut to C$17.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report