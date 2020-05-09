Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$45.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.42.

TSE ABX opened at C$38.13 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$40.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

