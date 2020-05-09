Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$45.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.42.
TSE ABX opened at C$38.13 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$40.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
See Also: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.