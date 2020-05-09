Scotiabank Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$25.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC stock opened at C$17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,290.22.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.