Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Set at C$2.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACB. Eight Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.36.

ACB opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$12.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

