National Bank Financial Boosts Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target to C$9.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AD. CIBC cut their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cormark cut their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.57.

TSE AD opened at C$9.73 on Wednesday. Alaris Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$5.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $340.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

