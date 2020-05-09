Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

ADN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

ADN opened at C$13.74 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of C$11.11 and a 1-year high of C$18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19. The company has a market cap of $232.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.77.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$25.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

