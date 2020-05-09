Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Desjardins raised Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $443.50 million and a PE ratio of 38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.07. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$57.00.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

