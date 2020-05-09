TD Securities Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$47.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.43.

Shares of AIF opened at C$41.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.10. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$27.73 and a twelve month high of C$48.77.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

