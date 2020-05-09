Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

BDI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price objective on Black Diamond Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

BDI opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $81.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$2.42.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.