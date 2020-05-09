Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

BDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$2.42.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.