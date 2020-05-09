Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.08.

Shares of BLX opened at C$29.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.86. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

