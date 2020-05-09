Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.85.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$22.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,567.76.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.