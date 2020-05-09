Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$8.60 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTO. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

B2Gold stock opened at C$7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$8.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.28.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$414.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$434,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,801,027.52. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,479,658.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,572,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,267.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

