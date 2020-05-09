Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.64.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$752.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

