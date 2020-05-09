B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at TD Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

B2Gold stock opened at C$7.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$8.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.28.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$414.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 16,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.38, for a total value of C$104,556.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,939.25. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$4,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,321,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,233,295.65. Insiders sold 1,572,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,267 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

