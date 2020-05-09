Canaccord Genuity Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

CIX stock opened at C$14.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$534.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total value of C$2,646,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,302,856.15.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

