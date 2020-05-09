TD Securities Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$34.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Boralex from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.08.

Boralex stock opened at C$29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.86. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

